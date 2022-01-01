Chili in El Paso

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho Tre Bien Express- image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Express-

4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
373 Lemongrass Chili Chicken$13.95
Vermicelli and chili chicken tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
Item pic

 

Desert Oak BBQ-RB

3589 Rich Beem, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Chili
More about Desert Oak BBQ-RB
Item pic

BBQ

Desert Oak Barbecue

11411 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso

Avg 4.8 (462 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Chili
Texas Chili
More about Desert Oak Barbecue
Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creamy Green Chili Corn Dip$9.00
Warm creamed corn, w/ green chiles, mozzarella, scallions, topped w/ bacon and served w/ house tostadas
More about Aurellia's
Taconeta image

TACOS

Taconeta

311 Montana 1-A, El Paso

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Mayo 2oz$2.00
More about Taconeta
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway image

 

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
373 Lemongrass Chili Chicken$13.95
Vermicelli and chili chicken tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Pho Tre Bien Cafe image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Cafe

12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
373 Lemongrass Chili Chicken$13.95
Vermicelli and chili chicken tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe

