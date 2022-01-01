Chili in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve chili
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|373 Lemongrass Chili Chicken
|$13.95
Vermicelli and chili chicken tossed with lemongrass, chili, peanuts, and other vietnamese spices.
BBQ
Desert Oak Barbecue
11411 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso
|Texas Chili
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
|Creamy Green Chili Corn Dip
|$9.00
Warm creamed corn, w/ green chiles, mozzarella, scallions, topped w/ bacon and served w/ house tostadas
