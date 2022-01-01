Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Chocolate Cake
El Paso restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Cedar and Vine
6301 Northern Pass, El Paso
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$10.00
More about Cedar and Vine
CRAZY CRAB
8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530, El Paso
No reviews yet
Chocolate Lava Cake
$7.99
More about CRAZY CRAB
AngryOwl
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
No reviews yet
Chocolate Lava Cake
$8.50
Moist chocolate cake filled with Callebaut semisweet chocolate ganache served with Vanilla Ice Cream covered in chocolate shell.
More about AngryOwl
