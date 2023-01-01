Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
El Paso restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
2Ten - | Montecillo
4935 N Mesa Suite 4, El Paso
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$3.67
More about 2Ten - | Montecillo
2Ten Sunset
145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$3.67
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$3.67
More about 2Ten Sunset
Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso
Chicken Tenders
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Rice Soup
Cake
Pudding
Hibiscus Tea
Chilaquiles
Avocado Toast
More near El Paso to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston