Chorizo burritos in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

La Pasadita image

 

La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q

14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Chorizo Potatoes$3.50
Burrito Chorizo Egg$3.50
More about La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q
Cafe Mayapan image

 

Cafe Mayapan

2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito de huevo con chorizo$3.25
More about Cafe Mayapan

