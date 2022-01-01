Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chorizo burritos in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Chorizo Burritos
El Paso restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q
14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon
No reviews yet
Burrito Chorizo Potatoes
$3.50
Burrito Chorizo Egg
$3.50
More about La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q
Cafe Mayapan
2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso
Avg 4.6
(343 reviews)
Burrito de huevo con chorizo
$3.25
More about Cafe Mayapan
Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Rolls
Potstickers
Egg Benedict
Rice Soup
Pho Tai
Chicken Nuggets
More near El Paso to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston