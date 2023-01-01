Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut ice cream in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve coconut ice cream

Item pic

 

2Ten Sunset

145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ICED COCONUT CREAM BLACK TEA$0.00
More about 2Ten Sunset
Item pic

 

2Ten - | Montecillo

4935 N Mesa Suite 4, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ICED COCONUT CREAM BLACK TEA$0.00
More about 2Ten - | Montecillo

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Tortas

Thai Tea

Vietnamese Coffee

Cinnamon Rolls

Pudding

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Rice Soup

Flan

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston