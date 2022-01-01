Crepes in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve crepes
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|108 Vietnamese Crepe
|$12.95
Our version of a crispy crepe filled with pork+shrimp or tofu and bean sprouts served with lettuce, pickled veggies, and fish sauce.
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|Vietnamese Crepe
|$12.95
Our version of a crispy crepe filled with pork+shrimp or tofu and bean sprouts served with lettuce, pickled veggies, and fish sauce.