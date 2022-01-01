Curry in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve curry
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|250 Curry Chicken
|$12.95
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with rice
|371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle
|$12.95
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with vermicelli noodles.
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|293 Curry Tofu
|$12.95
Crispy tofu and potatoes in coconut curry served with jasmine rice, vermicelli, or baguette.
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
