Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Express-

4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
250 Curry Chicken$12.95
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with rice
371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle$12.95
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with vermicelli noodles.
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
Item pic

 

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
250 Curry Chicken$12.95
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with rice
371 Curry Chicken w/ Vermicelli Noodle$12.95
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with vermicelli noodles.
293 Curry Tofu$12.95
Crispy tofu and potatoes in coconut curry served with jasmine rice, vermicelli, or baguette.
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Cafe

12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
250 Curry Chicken$12.95
Tender chicken and potatoes in curry spices and coconut milk with rice
293 Curry Tofu$12.95
Crispy tofu and potatoes in coconut curry served with jasmine rice, vermicelli, or baguette.
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Chili

Noodle Soup

Egg Benedict

Pesto Pizza

Ceviche

Brisket

Crepes

Flan

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston