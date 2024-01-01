Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

The Tiki Room - El Paso

115 Durango St. # D, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Edamame$7.00
Classic steamed edamame pods served with pink Hawaiian salt
More about The Tiki Room - El Paso
Item pic

 

Sushi Itto

601 North Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$9.00
More about Sushi Itto

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Rolls

Pastrami Sandwiches

Noodle Soup

Cheesecake

Cobbler

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ruidoso

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ruidoso

No reviews yet

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston