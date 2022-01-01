Egg rolls in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
Three crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, & shredded carrots wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
