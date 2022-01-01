Fajitas in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve fajitas
La Pasadita
14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon
|Flat Fajita Enchiladas
|$10.00
|Fajitas
|$10.00
AngryOwl
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Smothered Fajita Steak
|$27.00
Sliced grilled Marinated Angus Skirt Steak smothered in sautéed mushrooms, Hatch green chile & melted jack cheese served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas & served with sautéed bell peppers & onions, sour cream, mixed cheese, guacamole & topped with fresh pico de gallo
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$15.50
Grilled Fajita Chicken over fresh greens with mixed cheeses, avocado, pico de gallo, bell peppers & crispy tortilla strips with Homemade Hatch Green Chile Ranch. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.
|Owl Portobello & Veggie Fajitas
|$15.50
Grilled, marinated Portobello Mushroom cap, sautéed broccoli & Yellow Squash served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas (or both) & served with sautéed bell peppers & onions, sour cream, mixed cheese, guacamole & topped with fresh pico de gallo