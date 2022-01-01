Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve fajitas

La Pasadita image

 

La Pasadita

14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flat Fajita Enchiladas$10.00
Fajitas$10.00
More about La Pasadita
Item pic

 

AngryOwl

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smothered Fajita Steak$27.00
Sliced grilled Marinated Angus Skirt Steak smothered in sautéed mushrooms, Hatch green chile & melted jack cheese served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas & served with sautéed bell peppers & onions, sour cream, mixed cheese, guacamole & topped with fresh pico de gallo
Fajita Chicken Salad$15.50
Grilled Fajita Chicken over fresh greens with mixed cheeses, avocado, pico de gallo, bell peppers & crispy tortilla strips with Homemade Hatch Green Chile Ranch. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.
Owl Portobello & Veggie Fajitas$15.50
Grilled, marinated Portobello Mushroom cap, sautéed broccoli & Yellow Squash served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas (or both) & served with sautéed bell peppers & onions, sour cream, mixed cheese, guacamole & topped with fresh pico de gallo
More about AngryOwl

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Pies

Cheeseburgers

Turkey Clubs

Waffles

Tofu Soup

Cheesecake

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston