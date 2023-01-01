Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
French Toast
El Paso restaurants that serve french toast
Basico Restaurant
1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso
No reviews yet
Pistachio Crusted French Toast
$14.00
More about Basico Restaurant
Cocol Cafe - 10180 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX 79927
10180 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX 79927, El Paso
No reviews yet
French Toast
$10.50
More about Cocol Cafe - 10180 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX 79927
Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso
Cheese Fries
Salmon Rolls
Thai Tea
Chile Relleno
Calamari
Turkey Clubs
Pretzels
Chocolate Cake
More near El Paso to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston