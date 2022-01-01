Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve gorditas

La Pasadita image

 

La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q

14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add a Gordita$2.75
Gorditas$9.00
More about La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q
Cafe Mayapan image

 

Cafe Mayapan

2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Gorditas de Maiz con picadillo$8.99
More about Cafe Mayapan

