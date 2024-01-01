Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

2Ten Sunset

145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DIPPING GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$7.75
More about 2Ten Sunset
Bee's Pastry Café

12295 Pellicano Dr Ste 6, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Cheese Sandwich$12.50
Baby spinach, Pepper Jack cheese, Chipotle mayo served on whole wheat
More about Bee's Pastry Café

