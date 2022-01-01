Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway image

 

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
218 Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with chicken wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
1/2 Grilled Chicken Spring Roll$4.00
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Cafe

12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Grilled Chicken Spring Roll$4.00
MP Grilled Chicken$8.00
Your choice of base - rice, fried rice, or rice noodles served with grilled chicken.
218 Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with chicken wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Noodle Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Cake

Crepes

Tortas

Curry

Shrimp Rolls

Boba Tea

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston