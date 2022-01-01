Nachos in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockstar Burger Bar
217 N Stanton St, El Paso
|Rockstar Nachos
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES
Tarahumara Mexican Food
1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso
|#98 NACHOS TARAHUMARA
|$6.95
with chicken or beef served with sour cream, guacamole
2Ten
3019 Montana Avenue, El Paso
|BREAKFAST NACHOS
|$16.00
HOUSE TOSTADAS, QUESO, BLACK BEANS, TOMATOES, TOREADOS, CILANTRO & BACON (EGG ANY STYLE)
2Ten
145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso
|BREAKFAST NACHOS
|$16.00
HOUSE TOSTADAS, QUESO, BLACK BEANS, TOMATOES, TOREADOS, CILANTRO & BACON (EGG ANY STYLE)
|BUSINESS NACHOS
|$20.00
CHICKEN/STEAK/PULLED PORK OR VEGGIE STYLE, HOUSE TOSTADAS & QUESO, BLACK BEANS, TOMATOES, ROASTED VEGGIES, AVOCACO, TOREADOS & CILANTRO
AngryOwl
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Classic Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Crispy fresh tostadas layered with mashed Angry beans, homemade queso, melted mixed cheeses & fresh jalapeño slices topped with marinated grilled chicken
|Classic Steak Nachos
|$14.00
Crispy fresh tostadas layered with mashed Angry beans, homemade queso, melted mixed cheeses & fresh jalapeño slices topped with our marinated Angus fajita skirt steak
|Classic Nachos
|$9.00
Crispy fresh tostadas layered with mashed Angry beans, homemade queso, melted mixed cheeses & fresh jalapeño slices