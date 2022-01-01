Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Desert Oak BBQ-RB

3589 Rich Beem, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
More about Desert Oak BBQ-RB
BBQ

Desert Oak Barbecue

11411 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso

Avg 4.8 (462 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
More about Desert Oak Barbecue
Skinny's BBQ

12410 Edgemere Boulevard, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.00
Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!
PULLED PORK SANDWICH COMBO$11.00
Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!
More about Skinny's BBQ

