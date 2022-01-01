Pulled pork sandwiches in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ
Desert Oak Barbecue
11411 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso
Skinny's BBQ
12410 Edgemere Boulevard, El Paso
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH COMBO
|$11.00
Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!