Quesadillas in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Lapa Lapa - TX
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lapa Lapa - TX
500 Thorn, El Paso
|Order Quesadillas de Marlin
|$11.00
|Order Quesadillas de Camaron
|$11.00
|Single Quesadilla de Camaron
|$4.00
More about 2Ten
2Ten
145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso
|TACOS OR QUESADILLA STYLE
|$14.00
CORN OR FLOUR, CHICKEN/STEAK/PULLED PORK OR VEGGIE STYLE, CHEESE, ROASTED VEGGIES, CILANTRO & AVOCADO
More about Aurellia's
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
|Quesadilla Cheeseburger
|$16.75
A beautiful combo of Mexican-American fusion - Our 8oz juicy TX Angus beef smothered with melted American cheese, topped with fresh shredded cabbage, torreado onions and jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sweet and spicy Cabo sauce, all between two crispy fried flour tortillas and a little extra melted cheese for good measure