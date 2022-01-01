Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lapa Lapa - TX

500 Thorn, El Paso

Avg 4.9 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Order Quesadillas de Marlin$11.00
Order Quesadillas de Camaron$11.00
Single Quesadilla de Camaron$4.00
More about Lapa Lapa - TX
Item pic

 

2Ten

145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACOS OR QUESADILLA STYLE$14.00
CORN OR FLOUR, CHICKEN/STEAK/PULLED PORK OR VEGGIE STYLE, CHEESE, ROASTED VEGGIES, CILANTRO & AVOCADO
More about 2Ten
Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Cheeseburger$16.75
A beautiful combo of Mexican-American fusion - Our 8oz juicy TX Angus beef smothered with melted American cheese, topped with fresh shredded cabbage, torreado onions and jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sweet and spicy Cabo sauce, all between two crispy fried flour tortillas and a little extra melted cheese for good measure
More about Aurellia's
Taconeta image

TACOS

Taconeta

311 Montana 1-A, El Paso

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla$4.00
More about Taconeta
Chicken Quesadillas image

 

AngryOwl

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadillas$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, melted jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips & drizzled with chipotle ranch
More about AngryOwl

