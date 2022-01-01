Salmon in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve salmon
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls
|$8.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|390 Grilled Salmon Rice
|$19.95
Grilled salmon served on a bed of lemon with a side salad and jasmine rice.
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls
|$8.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
AngryOwl
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Sun City Salmon
|$17.50
8oz wild-caught Salmon filet with your choice of Blackened or Lemon Pepper seasoning on a bed of rice topped with fresh pico de gallo & served with veggies
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
|390 Grilled Salmon
|$19.95
Grilled salmon served on a bed of lemon with a side salad and jasmine rice.
|215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls
|$8.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|1/2 Grilled Salmon Spring Roll
|$5.50