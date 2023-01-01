Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Lapa Lapa - TX image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lapa Lapa West

500 Thorn, El Paso

Avg 4.9 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$5.00
More about Lapa Lapa West
Restaurant banner

 

Lapa Lapa North -

9800 Gateway N., El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$5.00
More about Lapa Lapa North -

