Shrimp spring rolls in El Paso

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with grilled shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce carrots, and grilled shrimp in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
|1/2 Shrimp Spring Roll
|$4.00
|214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce carrots, and grilled shrimp in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|1/2 Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll
|$4.50