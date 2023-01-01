Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Snapper in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Snapper
El Paso restaurants that serve snapper
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lapa Lapa West
500 Thorn, El Paso
Avg 4.9
(128 reviews)
Red Snapper
$28.00
More about Lapa Lapa West
Lapa Lapa North -
9800 Gateway N., El Paso
No reviews yet
Red Snapper
$28.00
More about Lapa Lapa North -
