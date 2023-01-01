Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spinach and artichoke dip in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
El Paso restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
No reviews yet
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$14.00
More about Aurellia's
Nick's Pizza
1071 Country Club, El Paso
No reviews yet
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$9.99
Cream cheese, spinach and artichokes blended together with mozzarella and spices. Served with a side of house made tostadas
More about Nick's Pizza
