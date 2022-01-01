Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

CRAZY CRAB image

 

CRAZY CRAB

8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about CRAZY CRAB
Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Crispy thick cut sweet potato fries seasoned with paprika salt
More about Aurellia's

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Pork Chops

Burritos

Chilaquiles

Rice Noodle Soup

Crepes

Waffles

Pies

Calamari

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston