Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tortas in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Tortas
El Paso restaurants that serve tortas
FRENCH FRIES
Tarahumara Mexican Food
1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso
Avg 3.5
(7 reviews)
#80 MILANESA TORTA
$7.00
milanesa, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheese,
More about Tarahumara Mexican Food
La Pasadita
14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon
No reviews yet
Torta de Melanesa
$9.00
More about La Pasadita
Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso
Crepes
Pork Ribs
Pho
Shrimp Basket
Egg Benedict
Pudding
Chili
Cheesecake
More near El Paso to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(93 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(93 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1341 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston