Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup BOWL$12.75
Savory slow cooked chicken in a chile de arbol broth with corn, jalapenos, roma tomatoes, diced avoado, onion, and topped with gooey muenster cheese, fresh cabbage, and crispy seasoned tortilla strips
More about Aurellia's
Bowl Tortilla Soup image

 

Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Tortilla Soup$5.50
8 ounces of chopped chicken, veggies, cilantro & southwest spices topped with avocado, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheeses
More about Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Pho Tai

Waffles

Cookies

Thai Tea

Rice Soup

Pudding

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1411 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston