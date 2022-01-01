Tortilla soup in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Aurellia's
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
|Chicken Tortilla Soup BOWL
|$12.75
Savory slow cooked chicken in a chile de arbol broth with corn, jalapenos, roma tomatoes, diced avoado, onion, and topped with gooey muenster cheese, fresh cabbage, and crispy seasoned tortilla strips
More about Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450
Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
8 ounces of chopped chicken, veggies, cilantro & southwest spices topped with avocado, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheeses