Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna sandwiches in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Tuna Sandwiches
El Paso restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Basico Restaurant
1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso
No reviews yet
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
$19.00
More about Basico Restaurant
Starlight Cafe - 6650 Continental Drive
6650 Continental Drive, El Paso
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$10.00
More about Starlight Cafe - 6650 Continental Drive
Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso
Egg Rolls
Banana Pudding
Shrimp Salad
Shrimp Tacos
Fish And Chips
Coleslaw
Pies
Potstickers
More near El Paso to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(107 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(107 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1538 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston