Turkey clubs in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Desert Oak BBQ-RB

3589 Rich Beem, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$8.50
More about Desert Oak BBQ-RB
Desert Oak Barbecue image

BBQ

Desert Oak Barbecue

11411 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso

Avg 4.8 (462 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$8.50
Turkey Sandwich$8.50
More about Desert Oak Barbecue

