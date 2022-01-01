Vegetable soup in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve vegetable soup
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.
|281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Rice noodles with veggies and tofu in a slow simmered vegetable stock topped with onions and cilantro garnished with beansprouts, cilantro, basil, limes, and jalapenos.
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
|202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.
|281 Veggie Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Rice noodles with veggies and tofu in a slow simmered vegetable stock topped with onions and cilantro garnished with beansprouts, cilantro, basil, limes, and jalapenos.