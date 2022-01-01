Go
El Patio

Come in and enjoy!

2938 Guadalupe St • $

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Flour Tortilla$0.35
Single Corn Tortilla$0.25
1/2 Pint of Salsa w/ Chips$2.50
Beef Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh beef enchiladas.
Chile Con Queso Dip
House-made queso dip ... irresistible! Served with Chips.
Cheese Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas.
Refried Beans
Side Beef$3.00
Frozen Margarita$5.50
Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Citrus, House Made Simple Syrup
Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.25
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Location

2938 Guadalupe St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
