El Patio 305

El Patio 305 is an original restaurant with a unique culinary experience concept, founded by Witmar Jara and his family, right in the middle of Miami Coral Way, where innovation prevails with our Colombian and Latin gastronomy plates, remarkable variety, quality and flavor. Living the experience at El Patio 305 is taking those Latin American flavors to your palate that are nowadays part of the current history of Miami.

2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145

Popular Items

Bandeja Paisa Asada$13.95
Huevos Fritoz Arroz y Maduros$7.95
Bandeja paisa con picanha$21.95
Coke$2.50
Batido de Maracuya$4.00
Bandeja Paisa Molida$13.95
Bandeja Paisa con churrasco$16.95
Batido de Mora$4.00
Batido de Guanabana$4.00
Manzana$2.50
Location

2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
