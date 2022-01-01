Go
  • El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh

El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh

Japanese Latin Fushion

7810 TARGET CIRCLE SUITE 101

Popular Items

THE CHICKEN POLLO$14.99
Fried chicken, sweet plantain, chicken sofrito stew
YUCA FRIES$4.50
ACEVICHADO ROLL$18.00
Sweet platain, shrimp, avocado, and choose one of our ceviches on top
FRIED CALAMARI$16.85
Accompanied with Sweet chili sauce
MOFONGO CHICHARRON$18.25
Fried pork belly
LA CHAPI$14.99
Tempura chicken, guacamole, fried pork belly, sweet chili sauce, pico de gallo, and eel sauce
THE PATIO$14.99
Bacon, cheese, sweet plantain and ropa vieja
LOMO SALTADO$18.00
Tempura shrimp, bacon, cream cheese, lomo saltado on the top
BANDEJA PAISA$27.00
The patio style Colombian dish. Beans, white rice, plantains, fried egg, skirt steak, avocado, arepa, Colombian sausage.
CHICHARRON ROLL$24.00
Crunchy pork belly roll, tostones, pickled onions
Location

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
