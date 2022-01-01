El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering

Go
Popular Items

FLAVOR MARGARITA$9.00
Choose one:
Mango
Strawberry
Blue
must show ID at the food truck
QUESO AND CHIPS$6.47
With salsa
BEEF QUESADILLA$12.01
Beef Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa
COMBO STREET TACOS$11.09
4 corn tortillas topped with combo fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
COMBO QUESADILLA$11.09
Combo Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa
BEEF NACHOS$12.01
Beef Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
HOUSE MARGARITA$8.08
Regular house margarita
must show ID at the food truck
COMBO NACHOS$11.09
Combo Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS$10.16
Chicken Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa
BEEF STREET TACOS$12.01
4 corn tortillas topped with beef fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
Location

2300 Runnels Street

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
