El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

Come in and enjoy!

6444 Westheimer Rd • $$

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas Mexicana$11.00
Calabasitas (Zucchini) Roasted Corn with our tomatillo cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans.
S Flour Tortillas$0.15
Guacamole Dip (Large)$12.00
Chili Con Queso (Large)$11.00
Our creamy cheese dip
Queso Taco Meat (Small)$11.00
Our creamy cheese dip with taco meat
SD Pickled Jalapeños$1.00
Fajita Beef for Two$44.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
Chili Con Queso (Small)$9.00
Our creamy cheese dip
Crispy Corn or Soft Flour Beef or Chicken Taco$4.00
Blue Margaritas (quart)$30.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6444 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

