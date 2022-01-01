El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

Eventide Fenway

No reviews yet

A 15% Staff Administration Fee will be added to your bill. The entirety of this fee will be distributed directly to our entire staff in the form of increased wages. This fee does not represent a tip or service charge for wait staff employees, service employees or service bartenders.

Items marked with a * are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. Not all ingredients are listed.

