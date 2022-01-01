El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
Come in and enjoy!
92 Peterborough St
Popular Items
Location
92 Peterborough St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Locals Restaurant & Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Eventide Fenway
A 15% Staff Administration Fee will be added to your bill. The entirety of this fee will be distributed directly to our entire staff in the form of increased wages. This fee does not represent a tip or service charge for wait staff employees, service employees or service bartenders.
Items marked with a * are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. Not all ingredients are listed.
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Boston | Cambridge | Brookline