El Pollo Guapo
We Serve Chicken! Your Handsome AF local rotisserie restaurant
TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
347 New London Turnpike • $
347 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
