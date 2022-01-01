Go
El Pollo Guapo

We Serve Chicken! Your Handsome AF local rotisserie restaurant

TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

347 New London Turnpike • $

Avg 4.8 (442 reviews)

Popular Items

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream
*Contains Gluten*
Chicken Empanada$5.00
Sweet Chili Sauce (Contains Gluten)- 1 per order
1/4 White Chicken$13.00
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice $1
Span-ish Chop Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch (on side)
Spent Bowl Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Custom Bowl$13.00
Build your Own Custom Bowl
Almost Legal Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
Buff Chick Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
Dazed & Confused Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

347 New London Turnpike

Glastonbury CT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
