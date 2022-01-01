Go
El Poquito

El Poquito is a delightful collision between an artisanal taco truck and an old school cantina–where the flavors are intense, the service is familiar, and the fresh-juiced margaritas flow like water.

8201 Germantown Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Tacos$14.00
crispy braised pork topped with salsa verde, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.00
grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas *gluten-free on corn tortillas* *dairy-free*
Arroz Con Frijoles$4.00
mexican rice and black beans topped with pickled red onion *gluten-free* *vegan*
Plantanos$5.00
fried sweet plantains topped with queso fresco and mexican crema *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Guacamole$13.00
fresh avocados mixed with diced white onion, serrano chiles, and tomatoes served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Esquites$6.00
corn off the cob topped with chipotle aioli, chile pequin, and queso cotija *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
queso mixto in a flour tortilla grilled on the plancha until melted *vegetarian*
Queso Dip$6.00
chipotle queso dip with pico de gallo mixed in and served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Crispy Brussels$6.00
fried brussels sprouts quarters topped with lime juice and queso cotija *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Plantain Tempura Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.00
plantain tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas *gluten-free if served on corn tortillas*
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8201 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
