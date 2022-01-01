El Porteno

5A5 Steak Lounge

5A5 Steak Lounge is a contemporary take on your original steakhouses. Located in the Financial District, blocks from the San Francisco Embarcadero Piers, we have been open since 2009.

The name 5A5 is derived from the 5 senses you see, feel, taste, smell and hear when experiencing an A5 grade Japanese Wagyu.

We serve the best, top quality steaks from around the world – US Certified Angus Beef and Australian ‘Kobe’ and the grade A5 100% Japanese Wagyu – highest grade of beef in the world.

Join us at 5A5 to experience the contemporary design. We feature a main dining room built under a dome, semi-private space in our Mezzanine for looking out into the restaurant, and two private spaces for a quieter dining experience. We are also known for our large bar and lounge area perfect for a quick drink and bite. Whatever you are looking for in your dining experience, can be found at 5A5 Steak Lounge.

