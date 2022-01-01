El Porteno - 2nd Street

Underdogs Cantina

Welcome to Underdogs Cantina a combination sports bar and Mexican inspired restaurant. Our menu is a modern take on the taqueria while grounded in strong traditions

But the Underdogs Too is much more than that your typical restaurant.

Our food is local, sustainable and we use only compostable materials for our packaging products. We feel we have a duty to supply fresh food to each customer, while also being environmentally conscious. We are very proud of our Surfrider Ocean Friendly certification.

