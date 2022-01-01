Go
Toast

El Porteno - 2nd Street

Come in and enjoy!

700 2nd Street

No reviews yet

Location

700 2nd Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Underdogs Cantina

No reviews yet

Welcome to Underdogs Cantina a combination sports bar and Mexican inspired restaurant. Our menu is a modern take on the taqueria while grounded in strong traditions
But the Underdogs Too is much more than that your typical restaurant.
Our food is local, sustainable and we use only compostable materials for our packaging products. We feel we have a duty to supply fresh food to each customer, while also being environmentally conscious. We are very proud of our Surfrider Ocean Friendly certification.

Frankie's Java House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petit Marlowe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Death by Taco

No reviews yet

The absolute best blend of tacos and agave spirits on the planet!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston