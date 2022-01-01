Go
Toast

El Presidente

Come in and enjoy!

2 8th Street

No reviews yet

Location

2 8th Street

Augusta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Loft Augusta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Southern Salad

No reviews yet

FAST-FOOD CAN BE REAL FOOD
We’re Augusta, Georgia’s newest quick service restaurant, offering gourmet + custom bowls and smoothies from seasonal, farm-fresh, local ingredients. The Southern Salad is devoted to creating and promoting a lifestyle focused around sustainable, delicious food, hospitality, and community stewardship — bringing a fresh take on what is traditionally considered “fast-food”.

Taste Wine Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacocat / Pho-Ramen'L

No reviews yet

An excitingly different Downtown spot!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston