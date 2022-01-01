Go
Ranch House Cafe

The same restaurant that you have come to know as El Rancho, only now known as Ranch House Cafe. Still bringing you the best Tex-Mex food, with over 50 years of tradition. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a different daily special for both breakfast and lunch/dinner.

1121 S Main St.

Popular Items

SWEET TEA
4 Piece Chicken Strips$10.00
4 battered and deep fried chicken strips. served with Texas toast, side of gravy, french fries, or onion rings, or potato chips
Chicken Fried Pork Chops$10.00
2 chicken fried pork chops, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, and a 32oz drink for $10.00
2 Eggs Anyway$5.00
Extra ranch$0.25
DR. PEPPER
COKE
Cheeseburger$9.00
6 oz patty hand formed everyday grilled topped with melted american cheese and served on a toasted bun. comes with mustard by default but can sub mayo or ketchup upon request.
Cheddar Peppers$6.00
Breakfast Burrito$4.00
Location

1121 S Main St.

Stinnett TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
