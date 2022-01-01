Go
El Rancho Brewing Company

OPEN - Dine-In, Online, Takeout, Curbside,
Delivery - Daily 7am-9pm
Family owned and operated restaurant, brewpub, and bar in the historic El Rancho Restaurant building. Deck open on ice/snow-free days. Come on in and enjoy the view!

STEAKS

29260 US Highway 40 • $$

Avg 3.7 (1106 reviews)

Popular Items

Spring Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, Balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries, Feta, pecans
Game Meatloaf$18.00
Game meatloaf (Elk, Bison, Beef), house-made chipotle ketchup, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, green beans, garlic breadstick
The Ranchero Prime$17.00
Our flagship sandwich with pecan-smoked beef tenderloin, provolone cheese, beer-sauteed onions, horseradish sauce, brioche bun. 
Rocky Mountain Skillet Trout$23.00
crispy-seared trout filets, fingerling potatoes, green beans, herbs, bruleed lemon
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$21.00
Buttermilk fried boneless chicken breast and thigh, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, collard greens, chili honey drizzle
House Salad$7.00
Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red onion, grape tomato, croutons, Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing
Wedge Salad$7.00
lettuce wedge, grape tomatoes, bacon pieces, chives, ranch dressing
Filet 8oz$31.00
Bison Stroganoff$19.00
Bison, blend of Shitake, button, and oyster mushrooms, bison gravy, egg noodles, garlic breadstick
Bison Bacon Burger$17.00
smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles. Mayonnaise or mustard on request.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

29260 US Highway 40

Evergreen CO

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!
