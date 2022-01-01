Go
EL Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

Fragrant and bursting with flavors of authentic Mexico, El Rancho Grande brings a modern twist to classics. We serve a wide array of Margaritas and fresh options, like our guacamole made to order. Our food is sure to please even the most discriminating taste buds.

12881 SW 88 Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nachos Molida$15.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Beans, Mixed Cheese, Pickled Jalapeño, Guacamole. Lettuce, Crema Mexicana.
Location

12881 SW 88 Street

Miami FL

Sunday8:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
