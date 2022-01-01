Go
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

233 N. Loop West

Popular Items

2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
beef fajita topped with lettuce & tomato
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix & habanero mayo
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
Chips And Salsa$1.50
13. Carnita Taco$3.75
slow cooked & crisped pork
topped with fresh cilantro & onion
Mexican Rice$1.50
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
21. Cuban Taco$4.25
choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
Location

233 N. Loop West

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
