El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
233 N. Loop West
Popular Items
Location
233 N. Loop West
Houston TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Heights Asian Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Johnny's Gold Brick
Your friendly neighborhood cocktail bar.
Katz's - Heights
Katz's Never Kloses!
Tikilas
Come in and enjoy!