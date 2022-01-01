Go
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy

Popular Items

41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
4. Egg & Chorizo Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
13. Carnita Taco$3.75
slow cooked & crisped pork
topped with fresh cilantro & onion
5. Egg & Potato Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes
36. Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate$11.99
Half rotisserie chicken, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas
1. Egg Cuban Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with black beans & plantains
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
Basket of Chips$1.50
Location

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
