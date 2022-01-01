Go
El Rinconcito Superlatino 3

A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED, LOCAL CUTLER BAY RESTAURANT.

20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TAMAL CUBANO$3.49
Cuban Pork Tamal Topped With Mojo Onions.
BISTEC DE PALOMILLA$13.99
Grilled thin cut Top Sirloin Steak. A classic cuban Steak.
SOPA DE POLLO
Abuelas Famous and Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup. Includes Carrots, Celery, Pumpkin and Potatoes.
RINCON BREAKFAST$7.49
Classic Breakfast. Eggs with Two sides of Choice. Included one Cafe con Leche and a Cuban Toast.
EMPANADA DE CARNE$1.70
In-House Made Beef Empanada.
VACA FRITA$15.50
Slow cooked Flank Steak sautéed with Mojo Onions.
BISTEC DE POLLO$12.99
Grilled fillet chicken breast Marinated with In-House made Mojo.
CHURRASCO$21.99
Grilled 10 Oz Skirt Steak, Includes In-House Made Chimichurri Sauce.
PAN CON BISTEC$9.99
One of Our Best Sellers! Steak Sandwich with Potato Sticks, Lettuce, Tomatos, and Cooked Onions. Includes Fries.
See full menu

Location

CUTLER BAY FL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

