El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
3280 Electric Road
Popular Items
Location
3280 Electric Road
Roanoke VA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Veganaire
We serve high-level vegan cuisines that DO NOT contain SOY, DAIRY, or any GMOs. Everything is made fresh, in-house.
Cast Plates & Pints
Locally sourced plates and pints- You be the company, we’ll be the cast!!
Southern Hospitality meets Southern cooking, the restaurant SwCo deserves.
Bellacino's
Come in and enjoy!
The Great 611 Steak Company
Come in and enjoy!