Go
Toast

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

3280 Electric Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$15.50
Enchiladas Supreme$13.50
Taquitos Mexicanos$11.50
Tamales (3)$8.25
Guacamole Dip$3.50
Quesa Rellena Machacada$11.50
Chile Con Queso$4.75
Quesa Spinacaa$5.75
Small White Salsa$1.19
Fajita Taco Salad - Chicken$11.25
See full menu

Location

3280 Electric Road

Roanoke VA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Veganaire

No reviews yet

We serve high-level vegan cuisines that DO NOT contain SOY, DAIRY, or any GMOs. Everything is made fresh, in-house.

Cast Plates & Pints

No reviews yet

Locally sourced plates and pints- You be the company, we’ll be the cast!!
Southern Hospitality meets Southern cooking, the restaurant SwCo deserves.

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Great 611 Steak Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston