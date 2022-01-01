Go
Toast

El Sabor Del Oceano

Come in and enjoy!

1505 Highlands Rd

No reviews yet

Location

1505 Highlands Rd

Franklin NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jaxon's Downtown

No reviews yet

Pizza, BBQ, Wings, Subs, Salads

MOTOR COMPANY GRILL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cleaver's - NC

No reviews yet

Traditional and unusual steaks & burgers. Choose from beef, bison, elk and more. Burgers are hand pattied and busting with flavor.

Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

DELICIOUS, AUTHENTIC MEXICAN AND TEX-MEX FOOD. COME IN AND ENJOY!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston