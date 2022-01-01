El Salto
Come in and enjoy!
5031 E Lincoln Hwy.
Popular Items
Location
5031 E Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Aladdin Pita
SERVING THE BEST IN FLAVOR AND TRADITION FROM THE MIDDLE EAST
Toast & Jam Cafe
Our story is a simple one, homemade meals are where we start. We toast with friends, we Jam, we smile, it all comes from the heart.
The coffee’s on, the food is fresh, your day will start out right. The most important meal of today, we’re certain you’ll delight.
Solo guests, age old friends or a private party with your fam. We invite you to the sunny side, a place called Toast & Jam.
Rivals Sports Bar and Grill
Causal Bar Grill Eats
Pop's Italian Beef
Come in and enjoy!