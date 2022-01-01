Go
Toast

El Salto

Come in and enjoy!

5031 E Lincoln Hwy.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guacamole Dip$5.50
Large Chips$3.00
Salsa
Tacos Michoacanos$17.00
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
Steak Fajitas$19.00
Grilled steak with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Enchiladas Yolandas$14.00
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded
chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada
(mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice
and beans
Queso Dip$3.95
See full menu

Location

5031 E Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aladdin Pita

No reviews yet

SERVING THE BEST IN FLAVOR AND TRADITION FROM THE MIDDLE EAST

Toast & Jam Cafe

No reviews yet

Our story is a simple one, homemade meals are where we start. We toast with friends, we Jam, we smile, it all comes from the heart.

The coffee’s on, the food is fresh, your day will start out right. The most important meal of today, we’re certain you’ll delight.

Solo guests, age old friends or a private party with your fam. We invite you to the sunny side, a place called Toast & Jam.

Rivals Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Causal Bar Grill Eats

Pop's Italian Beef

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston