El Salto

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1090 US-41 • $$

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos Michoacanos$17.00
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans
French Fries$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1090 US-41

Schererville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
