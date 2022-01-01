El Salvadoreño
Come on in and enjoy!
101 Kirkwood Square
Location
101 Kirkwood Square
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza
Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietros Pizza opened its doors on March 20, 2012 but its roots were planted by Pietro’s Pizza which was first opened as a small take-out pizza place in Prices Corner in May of 1978. After years of running multiple locations, we finally settled in Pike Creek where we stayed for over 20 years. Then after dabbling in Home brewing for several years we decided to combine our love of handcrafted beer with our love of pizza. So we moved to our current location where we have installed a 3 barrel brewery on site. We’re just as passionate about our beer as our food. Cheers!!
VPho Reastaurant- Newark, DE
4.5 Star Vietnamese Restaurant specialize in PHO noodles Soup (Beef, Chicken, Veggies); Grilled dishes with rice or vermicelli. Stir fried dishes. Vegan dishes and gluten free option available. Website: Vpho.net
VPho
Come in and enjoy our Authentic Vietnamese dishes. Beside Bone broth noodles soup, grilled meat w/ Rice or Vermicelli, stir fry dishes, we do have gluten free options.
Rice Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!